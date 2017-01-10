Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Complete coverage of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards
- Paris police arrest 17 in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist
- Disney fans gather to celebrate — and mourn — the Tower of Terror
- Sanrio's new character is a red panda filled with rage
He loves them, he loves them not: A look at Donald Trump's volatile celebrity friendships
|Libby Hill
What a difference a matter of years makes!
After Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech Sunday and the ensuing brouhaha , President-elect Donald Trump took to his favorite medium -- Twitter -- to take down the actress.
However, the former host of "The Celebrity Apprentice" was singing a different tune in 2015 when the Hollywood Reporter asked the then-presidential candidate about actresses he liked.
"Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others," said Trump. "Meryl Streep is excellent; she's a fine person, too. The problem is I'll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don't mean to insult them."
It's possible that when Trump tweeted Monday about Streep being overrated and "a Hillary flunky," he wasn't denying his love of her acting. Maybe he just meant that the actress, who has eight Golden Globes and three Academy Awards and numerous nominations, doesn't live up to the hype.
Then again, it wouldn't be the first time Trump has turned on a celebrity or former friend once they've criticized him as a politician.
"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live -- unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad." -- Trump, Dec. 3, 2016.
But once upon a time -- at the 2007 Golden Globes, to be exact -- Trump looked more at ease with the actor who's been lampooning him on "SNL" ( and on Instagram ).
Hillary Clinton
"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD." -- Trump, Oct. 16, 2016
And yet the Trumps and the Clintons were all smiles at the Trumps' wedding ceremony in 2005.
But in all fairness, it works both ways. Look at how much Trump's opinions on Kanye West have changed for the better.
Kanye West
"He couldn't care less about Beyoncé. It was grandstanding to get attention," Trump told TMZ about West after the infamous Grammys incident with Taylor Swift in 2009, before calling for a boycott of West, "so this kind of thing doesn't happen again."
But look at them now!