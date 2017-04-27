New 'Alien: Covenant' short reveals what happens to Elizabeth Shaw after 'Prometheus'

A new prologue video for “Alien: Covenant” has been released, and it finally gives fans a greater glimpse into how Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie links to "Prometheus."

"Prologue: The Crossing” picks up the story immediately after Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and synthetic being David (Michael Fassbender) escape from the horrors they encountered in Scott's 2012 sci-fi thriller aboard an abandoned engineer vessel as the sole survivors of their exploration team.

The vignette shows Dr. Shaw repairing David as they continue their search for humanity’s creators. David narrates the piece as the ship they’re on sets course towards the engineer homeworld.