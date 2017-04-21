Depeche Mode makes history with four-show run at Hollywood Bowl

Depeche Mode fans just can't get enough.

After selling out two previously announced concerts (and coming close to filling a third), the veteran synth-pop band said Friday it was adding a fourth night to its upcoming run of shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

The new gig will happen Oct. 18, following earlier shows on Oct. 12, 14, and 16. Tickets for the Oct. 18 show will go on sale April 28.

In a statement, Depeche Mode's handlers said the four-night stand will mark the first time any act has played that many consecutive concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

The band also said it would play a "special, intimate show" in Hollywood on Wednesday, with tickets being given away for free "as a thank you to fans in L.A. for their support and for helping to make history." Details are on Depeche Mode's website.

The concerts are part of the group's Global Spirit Tour behind its 14th studio album, "Spirit," which came out in March.

Listen to the lead single, "Where's the Revolution," below.