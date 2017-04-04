NOW wants Fox News' Bill O'Reilly fired

While advertisers reconsidered running spots on "The O'Reilly Factor," the National Organization for Women on Tuesday called for Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly to be fired.

The feminist group also asked for an independent investigation of the cable network's workplace culture

NOW's demands come in the wake of a New York Times report that about $13 million had been paid out by Fox News or O'Reilly himself to silence allegations of sexual harassment leveled at the host by five women who worked at the network. "The O'Reilly Factor" star has said the claims were meritless.

"Mr. O’Reilly’s case is part of a larger culture that condones the harassment and objectification of women at Fox News," NOW President Terry O'Neill said in a statement that referenced former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes' departure after a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Two of the complaints against O'Reilly came after Ailes was dismissed, the New York Times said.

"Men like Mr. O’Reilly and Mr. Ailes will never be stopped as long as their behavior is allowed to continue, even supported, by their employer," O'Neill said, calling the cable news station "too big and too influential to simply let this go."

"The O'Reilly Factor" has consistently been the top-rated show on cable news. Fox News representatives did not respond immediately to requests for comment.