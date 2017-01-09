J.K. Rowling accepts her new 'duty' to be critical of Donald Trump

Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
|Tracy Brown
It looks like J.K. Rowling is ready for Donald Trump to flood her Twitter mentions.
It's no secret that social media is the president-elect's podium of choice when speaking out against his critics. Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to respond to Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech , calling her "over-rated" and a "Hillary flunky."
Trump's detractors have suggested one way to keep PEOTUS busy once he takes office is to have famous people constantly criticize him publicly.
The "Harry Potter" author, a vocal Trump critic who has even said Trump is worse than Voldemort , seems willing to champion this new calling.