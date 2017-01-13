Bowing to family outrage, 'Urban Myths' cans TV episode featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

An upcoming TV episode that dramatized the urban myth of Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando taking a post-9/11 road trip is about to become an urban myth of its own.

British television channel Sky Arts announced Friday morning its decision not to air the "Urban Myths" episode after Jackson's family expressed its outrage over Joseph Fiennes' portrayal of the late icon.

"We have taken the decision not to broadcast 'Elizabeth, Michael, and Marlon,' a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts 'Urban Myths' series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family," a Sky spokesperson said in a statement.

"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."

Fiennes' casting last year sparked outrage -- a white British actor playing the black King of Pop? Really? -- but it was nothing compared with the public's swift disgust upon seeing the first trailer for the series.

Jackson's daughter, Paris, stated that the project was "shameful" and made her sick to her stomach , sentiments echoed by her cousin Taj Jackson.