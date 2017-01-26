Marvel and Square Enix announce new Avengers game

A new video game set in Marvel's world of the Avengers is on the way.

Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix announced Thursday that they have partnered for the Avengers project. They said the game will feature an original story set in a universe to be filled with fan-favorite characters, environments and moments.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics ("Tomb Raider") and Eidos-Montréal ("Deus Ex"), the Avengers project is the first game from Marvel and Square Enix's announced "multi-year, multi-game partnership."

The announcement trailer does not reveal much about the game, and more details are not expected until 2018.