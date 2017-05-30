Prince William talks about 'taboo' of mental illness and death of Diana in new interview

As the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales approaches, her son Prince William has opened up to British GQ about the loss.

"I would like to have had her advice," William told the magazine. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her."

The prince was just 15 when his mother was killed in a high-speed car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, and he and younger brother Harry were left to deal with their grief under great public scrutiny.

While Prince William has of late found the words to speak publicly about his mother, the journey to that place has not always been easy.

"It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage," William said. "I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her."