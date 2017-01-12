Paris Jackson is 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson portrayal

It seems Paris Jackson has gotten a glimpse of the footage of "Urban Myths," which features Joseph Fiennes as her late father, Michael Jackson, and she's calling it "shameful."

The British comedy series recently released a new trailer, which includes footage of Fiennes playing the King of Pop on a road trip with Elizabeth Taylor (Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox), all three of whom are deceased.

While the casting of Fiennes itself was controversial , the trailer stoked additional outrage and horror .

When asked about her reaction to the trailer on Twitter, Jackson replied that she was "incredibly offended" and that it made her sick to her stomach.

Her ire wasn't solely about Fiennes' portrayal, though. She was also angered by Channing's portrayal of Taylor and called the whole thing disrespectful .