See Stephen Colbert and 'Stephen Colbert' bid Barack Obama farewell

Stephen Colbert on Thursday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Colbert's conservative blowhard persona, created on "The Daily Show," and host of "The Colbert Report" returned Thursday night — though for rights issues, "The Late Show" version is actually the identical cousin of "Stephen Colbert" — to bid a surprisingly fond farewell to President Obama.

Stephen Colbert said goodbye to the Obama administration the only way he knew how: by bringing back "Stephen Colbert."

During the segment, Colbert spoke about how Obama's administration gave conservatives a purpose.

"That's why I want to say, 'Thanks, Obama,' " Colbert said. "You reminded guys like me what we truly stand for: the opposite of whatever you say."

Colbert went on to talk about all of the obstructionist tactics used to block many of Obama's initiatives before turning serious and dropping his facade a bit.

"I know the Constitution says you have to go, but I will miss you. You were a worthy adversary. You were a leader of vision, patience, dignity, passion and humanity," Colbert said. "And it really felt good fighting for the opposite of all those things."

Finally, the mask slipped entirely, and the real Colbert took over.

"For the last time, from me, the real Stephen Colbert, I just want to say, 'Thanks, Obama.' "

As a tidy bookend, here's how Stephen Colbert and "The Colbert Report" covered the president's inauguration in 2009.