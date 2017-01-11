Sorry, Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson is something you can't unsee

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming comedy series "Urban Myths," and it features the unforgettable first look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. Yes, that Michael Jackson.

The U.K. comedy series is comprised of eight episodes, each following an unbelievable but possibly true event in arts and culture history.

The controversial casting of the "Shakespeare in Love" actor as the King of Pop provoked backlash last year right as the industry faced increased scrutinized for its lack of diversity and tendency for whitewashing.

At the time, Fiennes defended his decision to take the role , telling the Associated Press that the project was "a positive, lighthearted comedy" and "a small television 20-minute sketch."

He also told Entertainment Tonight that "[Jackson] was probably closer to my color than his original color" when the actual events took place.

But it seems even those who were horrified on principle were not prepared for how Fiennes in full costume and makeup for this role would actually look.