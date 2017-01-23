'Star Wars: Episode VIII' gets an official title

It's official. The next installment of the main "Star Wars" saga will be called "The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm unveiled the Episode VIII title Monday morning, but did not reveal who this last Jedi could be.

Could the title be a reference to Luke Skywalker, the most recent Jedi the "Star Wars" films followed? Or is it a hint that Rey, who discovered she can wield the Force in "The Force Awakens," may be the last of her kind?

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, "The Last Jedi" will pick up close to where "The Force Awakens" ended: Rey opposite Luke after she tracked him down to learn more about the Force and the way of the Jedi.

Daisy Ridley will return as Rey in the next "Star Wars" installment, along with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), and the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia).

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

"The Last Jedi" will hit theaters Dec. 15.