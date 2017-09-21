Telemundo and Univision announce fundraisers for disaster relief

Destruction in La Perla from Hurricane Maria. Telemundo and Univision are holding fundraisers for disaster relief for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the U.S.

Help is on the way for areas battered by recent natural disasters, as Univision and Telemundo both announced fundraising initiatives to benefit communities in Mexico, Puerto Rico and beyond.

The announcement from each Spanish-language station comes in the aftermath of two earthquakes and three hurricanes rained destruction on the same area in recent weeks.

Univision announced Wednesday it will hold a seven-hour live telecast called "Unidos por los Nuestros" (United for Each Other) on Saturday, featuring on-air personalities and celebrities, beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific.

“As we witness the unimaginable devastation caused by the hurricanes and earthquakes of the last few weeks, Univision and our employees have a mission to mobilize and unite our communities and audience to show solidarity and help bring resources to so many people in dire need of assistance,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of Universal Communications Inc. said in a statement.