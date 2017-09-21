Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving truTV
- 'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade takes offense at Jimmy Kimmel's insults
- First trailer for 'Isle of Dogs' takes you inside Wes Anderson's next animated film
- Jimmy Kimmel fires back at Sen. Cassidy: 'Which part don't I understand?'
- Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo was Trump-approved: 'He thought I did a great job'
Telemundo and Univision announce fundraisers for disaster relief
|Libby Hill
Help is on the way for areas battered by recent natural disasters, as Univision and Telemundo both announced fundraising initiatives to benefit communities in Mexico, Puerto Rico and beyond.
The announcement from each Spanish-language station comes in the aftermath of two earthquakes and three hurricanes rained destruction on the same area in recent weeks.
Univision announced Wednesday it will hold a seven-hour live telecast called "Unidos por los Nuestros" (United for Each Other) on Saturday, featuring on-air personalities and celebrities, beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific.
“As we witness the unimaginable devastation caused by the hurricanes and earthquakes of the last few weeks, Univision and our employees have a mission to mobilize and unite our communities and audience to show solidarity and help bring resources to so many people in dire need of assistance,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of Universal Communications Inc. said in a statement.
Univision's fundraiser will benefit the American Red Cross and money raised will be utilized in the most heavily affected areas of Houston; Mexico City, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Morelos in Mexico; South Florida; and Puerto Rico.
Telemundo, partnered with the Red Cross, will air its live four-hour special on Sunday at 7 p.m. Pacific, hosted by Mario "Don Francisco" Kreutzberger (of "Sábado Gigante" fame) and featuring Latino celebrities including Rafael Amaya, Carlos Ponce, Maria Celeste Arraras and Jose Díaz-Balart. It will raise funds for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Tuesday's earthquake in Mexico.