The Golden Globes have wrapped with "La La Land" breaking records and "Moonlight" winning for drama. But the night was filled with so much more including Amy Schumer's "Bachelor" picks and Meryl Streep's rousing speech stating, "disrespect invites disrespect."
- Check out all the red carpet looks
- Here is the complete list of winners
- Get ready for a kinder, gentler Golden Globes with host Jimmy Fallon
- Follow Us: Twitter, Facebook , Snapchat
'La La Land' breaks record for most Golden Globes won by a movie
|Tracy Brown
"La La Land" swept the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's musical movie led the field of nominees with seven nominations.
In addition to the acting awards for Gosling and Stone, "La La Land" was up for comedy picture, director, screenplay, score and song.
By winning the Golden Globe for comedy picture, "La La Land" notched its seventh win, surpassing the record of six awards held by "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) and "Midnight Express" (1978).
Damien Chazelle won for directing and screenplay, and Justin Hurwitz won for original score. The award for song went to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "City of Stars."