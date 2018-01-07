Watch Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes opening monologue

Kicking off the first show of awards season is no easy feat, but Seth Meyers handled the task with aplomb.

Meyers pulled no punches during his Golden Globes opening monologue, tackling Hollywood’s sexual misconduct crisis and inequality with a deft hand.

From Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein, no one was spared from Meyers’ barbs. See Meyers’ monologue in its entirety above.