Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Flume can't top the Chainsmokers but doesn't go home empty-handed
|August Brown
This year's electronic music categories were, more than any recent Grammys that didn't feature Al Walser , a mixed bag of values.
There's the pop juggernaut of the Chainsmokers, who already won, as well as the throwback '90s Latin-house of Louie Vega, the resurgent old-guard U.K. duo Underworld and hip contemporary contenders Bob Moses and Tycho.
But the only artist nominated in dance recording and dance/electronic album is Flume, the 25-year-old Australian born Harley Streten.
Flume had a monster year in 2016, scoring a genuine crossover hit with "Never Be Like You," from his second album "Skin," and packing the Shrine in L.A. for three nights.
If there's any consensus pick to be had in the dance music categories this year, it's him. The Chainsmokers snuck out a victory for dance recording, but it's hard to see how Streten could go home empty handed. Indeed, Streten won the Grammy for dance/electronic album for "Skin."