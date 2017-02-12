Flume can't top the Chainsmokers but doesn't go home empty-handed

This year's electronic music categories were, more than any recent Grammys that didn't feature Al Walser , a mixed bag of values.

There's the pop juggernaut of the Chainsmokers, who already won, as well as the throwback '90s Latin-house of Louie Vega, the resurgent old-guard U.K. duo Underworld and hip contemporary contenders Bob Moses and Tycho.

But the only artist nominated in dance recording and dance/electronic album is Flume, the 25-year-old Australian born Harley Streten.

Flume had a monster year in 2016, scoring a genuine crossover hit with "Never Be Like You," from his second album "Skin," and packing the Shrine in L.A. for three nights.

If there's any consensus pick to be had in the dance music categories this year, it's him. The Chainsmokers snuck out a victory for dance recording, but it's hard to see how Streten could go home empty handed. Indeed, Streten won the Grammy for dance/electronic album for "Skin."