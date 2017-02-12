MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.

The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Adele is a fashion winner on the Grammys red carpet

Marques Harper
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
Nominated for several awards for her hit album "25," a fresh-faced Adele is already a sartorial winner (in addition to already winning a couple of Grammys today).

She popped on the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles in a floor-length, long-sleeved green Givenchy Couture gown accessorized with a brooch.

Adele at the Grammys. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
Latest updates

