Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Adele opens the 59th Grammy Awards with a confident take on 'Hello'
|Randall Roberts
Superstar pop singer Adele opened the 59th Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles with a confident take on her massive hit, "Hello."
Nominated for five trophies for music from her album "25," Adele had already snagged two Grammys by the time she stepped onto the stage, and she showed few nerves.
Performing on a darkened stage illuminated only by a circle of light, the artist made her grand Grammys return with typical grace.
"Hello baby," she said to greet the crowd, waving to the gathered masses at Staples Center.