Adele opens the 59th Grammy Awards with a confident take on 'Hello'

Superstar pop singer Adele opened the 59th Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles with a confident take on her massive hit, "Hello."

Nominated for five trophies for music from her album "25," Adele had already snagged two Grammys by the time she stepped onto the stage, and she showed few nerves.

Performing on a darkened stage illuminated only by a circle of light, the artist made her grand Grammys return with typical grace.

"Hello baby," she said to greet the crowd, waving to the gathered masses at Staples Center.