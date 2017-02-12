Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys nominees
- Adele and Beyoncé showcase an industry in transition
- Will the Grammys be political?
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
Adele takes her first two Grammys, for pop vocal album and pop solo performance
|Randall Roberts
Adele earned her first two Grammy Awards of the day for work from "25." She did so in the first two categories for which she was nominated -- pop vocal album and pop solo performance (for "Hello").
For those keeping score, her victory in the pop vocal album category was the first in which she was competing against Beyoncé, who is expected to be her fiercest competition in the major categories.
The superstar English singer is nominated for five awards. The other three nominations -- for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year -- will be given during Sunday's telecast.