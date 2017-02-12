Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Ron Howard wins best music film Grammy for 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- the Touring Years'
|Randall Roberts
Ron Howard, Grammy winner. The director and former child actor earned the Grammy for music film for "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years," his detailed ode to the band's early years. Also earning trophies for the film are producers Brian Grazer, Scott Pascucci and Nigel Sinclair.
“I jumped into it as a kind of irresistible life experience and creative opportunity," Howard told the Times' Randy Lewis after the film got nominated. "But as soon as [the news] hit the Internet, I started realizing how seismic anything having to do with the Beatles can be. I thought, ‘It’s always a high-wire act, but this one is really up there.’ So I took it very seriously, of course, as I always do."
Other nominees included "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," about EDM superstar Steve Aoki; "Lemonade," featuring Beyonce; "The Music Of Strangers," about Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble; and "American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry."