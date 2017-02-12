Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Beyoncé's Grammy wins start early
One of the most visually astounding, politically radical clips of the year just won the Grammy for best music video.
Beyoncé's "Formation" -- a brutal and beautiful meditation on Southern black womanhood in the midst of natural disaster and systemic injustices -- pulled down the top honors in the music video category.
The clip, directed by Melina Matsoukas, was originally released as part of her HBO original film, which set her songs from "Lemonade" into a series of avant-garde short films.
It's her first Grammy of the day in what's expected to be a big night for the singer.
She's up for nine Grammys on Sunday night, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.
This year's Grammys are widely seen as a contest between her and Adele, two commercial juggernauts whose albums defined the year in pop.