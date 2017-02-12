Beyoncé and Lady Gaga: Fashion friends or fashion rivals?

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
|Marques Harper
This year's Grammys might offer some of the biggest award show fashion moments in years. Beyoncé, who's pregnant with twins, and Lady Gaga likely will make their way along the red carpet in downtown Los Angeles at some point this afternoon.
We can't forget that time they joined forces and fashion styles. Who can forget the fashion in the "Thelma & Louise"-themed "Telephone" video, the song from Lady Gaga's 2009 album, "The Fame Monster"?
