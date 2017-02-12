Bruno Mars 'ripped it up' during Prince tribute, Morris Day says

Morris Day and the Time appeared backstage after their rousing Prince tribute with Bruno Mars to lament the loss of the Purple One and to give credit to Mars for keeping up with them.

"It was double-edged for me because I hate the reason we are here, but I’m glad to be here,” said Day while the Time (all original members) stood nodding behind him. “I think it was fitting.

“He was one of the best ever,” Day continued about Prince, who he and his band played for in Minneapolis a few months before the Artist's death. “His legacy will go on forever. He was one of the best musicians that ever lived.”

Day and company extended kind words for Mars’ performance as well.

"He ripped it up — I think it was perfect,” Day said. “I don’t think there was another artist who could have pulled it off as perfectly as Bruno did.”

If Mars asked them to go on tour with him and presented them with “the right amount of money,” they joked, they would “consider” it.