Chance the Rapper celebrates his Grammy wins with ice cream, pizza and a surprise Migos performance

Chance the Rapper and DJ Oreo attend GQ and Chance The Rapper Celebrate the Grammys in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Chance the Rapper , newly crowned best new artist at the Grammys, along with two other wins — was a gracious host at GQ magazine's Grammy party at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The “No Problem” rapper had complimentary baseball caps, ice cream and pizza at the ready at the epic bash (hosted in partnership with YouTube), good-naturedly posed for photos with fans and even hugged fans on their way out at the end of the night. Just par for the course for an artist who has consistently defied convention, building a career on positivity and artistic integrity in an industry that seldom rewards it.

By 10:30 p.m., the space looked to be at full capacity, just 30 minutes after the party officially kicked off. Chance was among the stars who turned up early, jubilantly dancing onstage, making his rounds and greeting guests who ranged from Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle to up-and-coming rapper Lil Yachty.

A surprise performance early in the night by rap group Migos drew a roar from the crowd during the opening strains of mega-hit "Bad and Boujee." Migos also performed its new single "T-shirt" before Chance took the stage.