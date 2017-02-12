Forty years later, Judy Collins has another shot at Grammy gold

Judy Collins: "90 in 90" songwriting project turned into a yearlong effort. "Just to keep the wheels oiled," as she puts it.

In 1969, when she peered from her album covers with those piercing blue eyes and resembled the fair maidens she saluted in song, Judy Collins took home her first Grammy for her recording of Joni Mitchell 's "Both Sides Now."

Seven years later, she was nominated for female pop vocal performance for her sublime rendition of Stephen Sondheim's "Send in the Clowns.” Collins didn’t win, but the popularity of her version no doubt led to Sondheim collecting the Grammy for song of the year.

But there was just one catch with her sole Grammy victory.

"I never got the little statue," Collins says.

Forty years later, at age 77, Collins is getting another shot at one of those statuettes at Sunday's 59th Grammy Awards . She's nominated for folk album for "Silver Skies Blue," a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ari Hest.

As an artist best known for interpreting others' songs, Collins is particularly tickled that the nomination is for an album of her compositions — and on her own label, Wildflower Records, to boot.

"Silver Skies Blue" is the latest in a string of successes for Collins, whose work ethic is legendary. In the last decade alone, she has recorded two PBS specials, wrote a memoir about the 1960s (2012's "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: My Life in Music"), released an album of duets (2015's "Strangers Again") and even made a triumphant return to her old stomping grounds, the Newport Folk Festival.

