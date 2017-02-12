Frank Ocean claps back at Grammy Awards producer and writer: 'You're old'

R&B; star Frank Ocean, who did not enter his recent album "Blonde" for Grammy consideration, has published a scathing response to Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild.

"We all die one day, and you're old," Ocean wrote.

Ehrlich, who has produced the Grammys for nearly four decades, expressed frustration during a Rolling Stone magazine podcast with the "rigid" way in which Ocean approached his 2013 performance of "Forrest Gump."

The producers, said Ehrlich, "executed his vision knowing that it was faulty. And we tried to tell him that. We tried to tell his management that. We tried to tell the record label that. So his feelings about the Grammys right now, I would imagine, probably go back to that in one way."

Nonsense, Ocean fired back in a post on tumblr.

"Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way? In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show, but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful.

Ocean added that he'd bought back all of his masters last year in an effort to remain independent. "That’s successful. ‘Blonde’ sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent. That’s my tribute."

He also slammed the Grammys for giving the album of the year trophy last year to Taylor Swift over Kendrick Lamar. "Hands down one of the most 'faulty' TV moments I've seen."