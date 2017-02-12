Grammy FAQ: What's the eligibility period? What's the difference between record and song of the year? Who votes?

What was this year's eligibility period?

Oct. 1, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2016. So if your favorite artist, album, or song wasn't nominated, check the release date.

What is the difference between song and record of the year?

Both honor a single recording, but song of the year is awarded to the songwriter(s) and record of the year is given to the recording artist, producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s).

Who votes on the Grammys?

The roughly 13,000 members of the Recording Academy who represent all facets of the industry, including recording artists, songwriters, producers and engineers.

What's the deal with best new artist?

Sometimes an artist who already has released singles, or even multiple full albums, is nominated in this category. The latest guidelines are that an artist “must have achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and impacted the musical landscape during the eligibility period.”

Will the Grammys air live on the West Coast?

Yes, in 2016, for the first time, CBS decided it was time to do as most of the other major awards shows do and air live across the country.

When does it air?

The Grammys will air live Sunday from Staples Center on CBS at 5 p.m. PST.

Who's hosting?

“Late Late Show” host James Corden is taking over the emcee duties from network-mate LL Cool J.