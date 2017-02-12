Grammys don't do the Bee Gees proud

It’s been 40 years since the Bee Gees released “Stayin' Alive,” a hit that would popularize the disco era, make John Travolta a star and spawn a lackluster tribute at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Demi Lovato opened well enough with “Stayin’ Alive,” but when Tori Kelly jumped in with “Tragedy,” it was clear this was going to be another weird Grammy mash-up by the most unlikely candidate. Enter Little Big Town crooning “How Deep Is Your Love?”

Barry Gibb clapped along in the audience, looking equal parts pleased and puzzled, hearing the music he played with his late brothers, Robin and Maurice.

All the artists and Andra Day came together at the end for another stab at “Stayin’ Alive,” ensuring that the 1970s hit would need triage in order to stay alive after they were done with it.