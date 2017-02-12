MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.

The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Gregory Porter after winning Grammy for jazz vocal album: "Keep spreading love"

Randall Roberts
(Shawn Peters / Blue Note Records)
Keep spreading love. No love dying.

Jazz singer and songwriter Gregory Porter after winning jazz vocal album for "Take Me To The Alley."

