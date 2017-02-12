Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys nominees
- Adele and Beyoncé showcase an industry in transition
- Will the Grammys be political?
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
How Ernest Hemingway's cello inspired the triple-Grammy-winning composition 'Tales of Hemingway'
|Randall Roberts
Composer Michael Daugherty's "Tales of Hemingway" just won three Grammys in close succession in the classical field. It earned awards for classical instrumental solo, classical compendium and contemporary classical composition.
Below, watch a video in which the American composer discusses his winning work.