In advance of Grammys ceremony, Prince catalog to arrive at Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and more

There's good news for the many frustrated Prince fans wanting to add the late artist's work to their Geniuses of Music playlists.

In anticipation of tonight's Grammy Awards, where Bruno Mars and the Time are rumored to be playing a role in a tribute to the late Minneapolis musician, Prince's classic output for Warner Bros. Records is arriving at all the major streaming services.

Previously only officially available through Tidal, the catalog is coming to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other streaming platforms throughout Sunday. Already many of the titles are up at Spotify, including his output starting with his 1978 debut, "For You," and runing through classic albums including "Dirty Mind," "1999," "Purple Rain," "Sign O' the Times" and a dozen others.

In announcing the news, Cameron Strang, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Records said, "Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy. Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince's music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music's biggest night."