Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
'Make America Great Again' Grammy dress and singer Joy Villa make a political statement on the red carpet
|Makeda Easter
Singer-songwriter Joy Villa chose to get political on the red carpet with a red, white and blue, bedazzled "Make America Great Again" dress. To those unfamiliar with the campaign slogan, the back of Villa's dress makes it quite clear, with bold letters spelling out the name of the man who helped coin the MAGA slogan, "Trump."
On her Instagram the artist photographed her heart-shaped, clutch with the caption:
"My whole artistic platform is about LOVE! I couldn't be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me. Thank you I hope you enjoy tonight's @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore!"
Whether her fans or friends are picking up on the above message remains to be seen. For now her comments are filled mostly with unhappy folks accusing the artist of trying to get another 15 minutes of fame.