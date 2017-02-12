Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Kool & the Gang like the way Bruno Mars keeps it funky
|Jessica Gelt
Kool & the Gang strutted happily down the red carpet, even though they aren't nominated. But the funk legends will be performing at the official Grammys after-party produced by the Recording Academy.
The group, known for such songs as "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie" and "Ladies Night," said they're content to know that pop music is enjoying a moment where their influence can very much be heard, pointing to Bruno Mars as an artist they feel best represents a modern take on their sound.
That's not to say they aren't recording. Six months ago, they cut a track called "Sexy."
They laugh as they announced this, fist-bumping reporters and telling them to "Keep it funky, man!"