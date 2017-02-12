Kool & the Gang like the way Bruno Mars keeps it funky

Kool and the Gang during the arrivals at the 59th Grammy Awards.

Kool & the Gang strutted happily down the red carpet, even though they aren't nominated. But the funk legends will be performing at the official Grammys after-party produced by the Recording Academy.

The group, known for such songs as "Celebration," "Jungle Boogie" and "Ladies Night," said they're content to know that pop music is enjoying a moment where their influence can very much be heard, pointing to Bruno Mars as an artist they feel best represents a modern take on their sound.

That's not to say they aren't recording. Six months ago, they cut a track called "Sexy."

They laugh as they announced this, fist-bumping reporters and telling them to "Keep it funky, man!"