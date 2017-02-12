Santa Monica New Age group White Sun beats Enya, Vangelis and others to win Grammy

The Santa Monica-based trio White Sun has a curious, only-in-L.A. backstory, having been co-founded by Adam Berry, best known in the biz for his four seasons as the music director for the animated show “South Park.”

They can add "Grammy-award winning" to that biography. The group bested a competitive field including Enya and Vangelis to earn the New Age album Grammy.

With Berry and instrumentalist Harijiwan flanking her, White Sun's lead singer and songwriter Gurujas accepted the trophy, saying: "We just want our music to make something better for somebody somewhere. And it's our dream to see this world become a more beautiful place. For anyone who shares in that dream with us, thank you, we love you and let's do better."

The victory is vindication -- if such a word is allowed when discussing the peaceful music -- for California. The state helped birth New Age music, and across the decades its mindful, sparse tones and textures have scored millions of hours of yoga and meditation sessions.

“White Sun II,” which features Grammy-winning kora player Mamadou Diabate, the Punch Brothers’ violinist Gabe Witcher and tabla player Abhiman Kaushal, was a breakout New Age hit in 2016, where it was a top-charter at both Apple and iTunes.