Schoolboy Q brings the pink to the red carpet with his message of 'Girl Power'

Schoolboy Q, who was nominated for best rap performance for "That Part" featuring Kanye West, appeared on the red carpet with his 7-year-old daughter, Joyce.

The pair were dressed in distinctive bright pink, with Q wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words, "Girl Power," and his daughter wearing a smart pant suit with a blue flower bow tie.

Elaborating on their choice of attire, Q said: "I see a lot of stuff going on with women these days and I'm here to support them. I could go out and protest and all that, but me having a little girl, I think it starts right here -- to let her know what's going on, how she needs to be treated and the respect she needs to be given."

When Joyce was asked if she would one day be on the Grammy carpet in her own right, the girl shrugged off such aspirations.

"I'm not going to be an artist. I'm going to be a soccer star," she declared.

Q lost out in the category he was nominated in to Chance the Rapper, Lil' Wayne and 2 Chainz, who collaborated on "No Problem."