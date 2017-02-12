Check out the highlights from 2017 Grammy Awards' in our photo gallery

Adele ended her night at the 2017 Grammy Awards with back-to-back wins for album of the year and record of the year, butused her final moments on stage to salute Beyoncé and her "monumental" album "Lemonade." Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Chance the Rapper was also among the top winners of the night, taking the prize for new artist as well as rap album.