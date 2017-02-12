Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Solange took home her first Grammy, joining sister Beyoncé in the gold trophy party
|James Reed
Solange Knowles finally (and deservedly) joined her sister
Beyoncé as a Grammy winner Sunday night, taking home her first trophy for R&B; performance for “Cranes in the Sky.”
“Honestly, I feel like I won a long time ago because of all of the connectivity this album has had, particularly with black women,” Knowles said backstage in the press room.
Knowles mentioned she had written “Cranes in the Sky” eight years ago, but it kept getting pushed aside. Taken from her breakthrough album “A Seat at the Table,” the song put Knowles in the pantheon of artists unafraid to address politics and social justice in their work.
“All that we can do as artists, especially as a songwriter, is to write about the truth,” she said, adding that Nina Simone and Marvin Gaye have been touchstones for her.
“I’m grateful to those artists because it’s not easy to do that,” she said, “but we’re not doing anything new.”