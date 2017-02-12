MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
ENTERTAINMENT

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Twenty One Pilots wins for pop duo/group performance for 'Stressed Out'

(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS)
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS)

The other nominees were:

  • “Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • “7 Years” — Lukas Graham
  • “Work” — Rihanna featuring Drake
  • “Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
  • “Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°