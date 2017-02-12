'It feels so good to come home,' says William Bell after winning Americana album Grammy for 'This is Where I Live'

Veteran singer-songwriter William Bell, composer of the blues classic "Born Under a Bad Sign," won the Americana album Grammy for his "This Is Where I Live" collection, his first major-label release in nearly 40 years.

"Wow, this is quite a surprise," the 78-year-old Memphis musician said. "I am very humbled by it and glad to be here after all these years and still viable in the industry.

"I’d like to thank the academy, my management, Blind Ambition, and my road family and my personal family There’s always a host of people behind the artists and they never get their just due. So this is for everybody who works so diligently, especially Stax Records.

"I’m back on Stax after 40 years -- it feel so good to come home."

READ AN INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAM BELL HERE.