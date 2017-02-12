Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
'It feels so good to come home,' says William Bell after winning Americana album Grammy for 'This is Where I Live'
|Randy Lewis
Veteran singer-songwriter William Bell, composer of the blues classic "Born Under a Bad Sign," won the Americana album Grammy for his "This Is Where I Live" collection, his first major-label release in nearly 40 years.
"Wow, this is quite a surprise," the 78-year-old Memphis musician said. "I am very humbled by it and glad to be here after all these years and still viable in the industry.
"I’d like to thank the academy, my management, Blind Ambition, and my road family and my personal family There’s always a host of people behind the artists and they never get their just due. So this is for everybody who works so diligently, especially Stax Records.
"I’m back on Stax after 40 years -- it feel so good to come home."