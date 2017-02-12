MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
ENTERTAINMENT

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Chance the Rapper wins Grammy for best new artist

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Chance the Rapper wins Grammy for best new artist.

The other nominees were:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°