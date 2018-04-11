Mitzi Shore's Comedy Store legacy was inked long ago, as told to The Times

"I owe a lot of my career to her. The Comedy Store is a magical place. When I showcased for her, she said, 'I'm going to make you a regular. Have you ever thought about wearing the outfit — the hat, the gown.' It hits me — she wants me to wear a turban and a dishdasha! ... I said, 'I'll gladly wear the outfit but they may come after me, they may come after the Comedy Store.' The booker called and said, 'Forget the outfit, we'll see you Tuesday.'" — Maz Jobrani ("Stand-up Maz Jobrani on the culture of comedy," 2015)