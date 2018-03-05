Common and Andra Day’s performance of “Stand Up for Something” was among the most poignant moments of Sunday’s Academy Awards as the pair were joined by nearly a dozen activists.

In recent months the powerful record — lifted from last year’s “Marshall” and up for original song — has taken on a life of its own as a potent anthem of resilience. It has been used as a rallying cry for the gun violence prevention movement and was a cornerstone of the L.A. Women’s March, and the People’s State of the Union in New York City, and was used to raise awareness on immigration rights.