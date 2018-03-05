Tiffany Haddish walked backstage clutching a glass of white wine.
"Hold that for me," she said, looking at this reporter as she put it down on the table. "I'm coming back for that, OK?"
The actress was radiating with excitement before presenting with Maya Rudolph, spontaneously erupting into song. "I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it!" "No, no, no!"
Common and Andra Day’s performance of “Stand Up for Something” was among the most poignant moments of Sunday’s Academy Awards as the pair were joined by nearly a dozen activists.
In recent months the powerful record — lifted from last year’s “Marshall” and up for original song — has taken on a life of its own as a potent anthem of resilience. It has been used as a rallying cry for the gun violence prevention movement and was a cornerstone of the L.A. Women’s March, and the People’s State of the Union in New York City, and was used to raise awareness on immigration rights.
For Sunday’s performance Day and Common wanted to spotlight 10 individuals working to create change, including the founder of the #MeToo movement and activists from a myriad of causes.
Striking a note between bold and bland, blush-tone gowns gave that sense of barely-there coverage mixed with innocence. Blush, nude, pale pink — whatever you call it — the tone can melt into paler complexions, but when it's embellished with plenty of sparkle, those subtle hues come alive.
“The Silent Child” wins the 2018 Academy Award for live-action short.
Eighteen-time NBA All-Star and five-time champion Kobe Bryant received his first Academy Award Sunday night.
The former Lakers star accepted his Oscar for animated short during Sunday’s ceremony alongside artist Glen Keane, who gave life to his 2015 “Dear Basketball” letter, which announced the baller’s retirement from the game. Composer John Williams scored the film.
“It’s a message for all of us,” Keane said in his speech. “Whatever form your dream may take, it’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” wins the 2018 Academy Award for documentary short.
Reaffirming the established idea that nothing makes a gentle indie boy look more frightened than the Oscars stage, Sufjan Stevens sang his very pretty “Mystery of Love” (from “Call Me by Your Name”) like someone who’d been called unwillingly to the principal’s office.
The performance — for which Stevens was aided by a hipster’s dream team that included St. Vincent, Chris Thile and Moses Sumney — took place almost 20 years to the day after Elliott Smith flashed his best deer-in-headlights look as he did “Miss Misery” (from “Good Will Hunting”) on the Academy Awards in 1998.
Lee Smith wins the 2018 Academy Award for film editing for “Dunkirk.”
The 2018 Academy Award winners for visual effects are John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover for “Blade Runner 2049”
Sam Rockwell sauntered backstage after winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of an erratic and racist police officer in director Martin McDonagh’s dark fairy tale, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
He looked relaxed, like a man who expected to win after an awards season that found the film he starred in alongside Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson garnering a wealth of critical accolades, including seven Academy Award nominations.
Asked what he did to prepare for the volatile role of a deputy who tries to prevent a grieving mother from continuing to publicly chastise the sheriff’s department for not solving the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, Rockwell called his process, “A big soufflé, a stew. I did some ride-alongs with some cops, met with some skin-graft patients. I had two or three months to indulge in all this research.”