“Am I about to be auctioned off right now?”
That’s how Jordan Peele started off his question-and-answer session backstage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, when the “Get Out” writer-director faced a crowd of reporters after winning the Oscar for best original screenplay. He noted the honor was about more than him.
“I didn’t know how important this was,” he said. “I always wanted this, but the campaign is grueling and there were times where I questioned what it was all about [because] you’re watching your last jumpshot for a year. As an artist, that doesn't feel right.”
Frances McDormand arrived in the press room after winning the Oscar for her work in Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and she had just been informed of the online confusion that arose after she ended her rousing acceptance speech with two words: inclusion rider.
“I just found out about this last week — there has always been available to everybody that does negotiation on film, an inclusion rider, which means you can ask for, and/or demand, at least 50% diversity, in not only the casting, but in the crew, so I just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business: We’re not going back,” she said to loud applause.
McDormand stopped short of saying that this year was a historic year for the idea of inclusion, instead citing the 2017 win of the indie-film-that-could, “Moonlight,” as the beginning of the tide that has swept the industry.
We did an Instagram poll during the Oscars on Sunday to find out what our followers thought were the best/worst looks on the red carpet. Like today's political climate, there were a few truly polarizing choices.
Overwhelmingly, viewers appeared to like risk-taking menswear, whether it meant pink satin jackets, all-white ensembles or regally embellished coats. Initially ridiculed, now ankle-high men's trousers appear to have passed the acceptance test.
For men, there was a tie. Top honors went to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” co-star Darrell Britt-Gibson.
This year's nominees for documentary feature all had some pretty phenomenal stories behind the scenes along with what went on the screen.
The Oscar went to "Icarus," a real-life espionage story about Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, a scientist turned whistleblower who helped bring down the immense state-sponsored apparatus in place for the illicit doping of Russian Olympic athletes.
The win marked the first Oscar to go to a feature film from the streaming service Netflix.
In the 90th Oscars' opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel riffed on last year's best picture gaffe, Harvey Weinstein and the representation of women and minorities in Hollywood.
And he actually made those things kind of funny. All that with only about a bajillion Swarovski crystals sparkling on the set behind him.
Hey, it is Hollywood.
Mingling near the Oscars’ lobby bar, Olympic skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon just barely missed a swiftly exiting Margot Robbie as the “I, Tonya” star rushed back into the Dolby Theatre for presenting duties.
The Pyeongchang bronze medalists, who were at the 90th Academy Awards for “Access Hollywood,” were of course rooting for Robbie, who portrayed Tonya Harding in the biopic.
“We’re having a great time!” said Rippon, whose harness-couture evening wear was the eye-catching talk of the red carpet.
Allison Janney is a Hollywood veteran whose career began in 1993 with a role on daytime TV’s “Guiding Light.” And now, she’s an Oscar winner after taking home the Academy Award for supporting actress Sunday night for her role in “I, Tonya.”
“I didn’t dare to dream of things like this because I didn’t want to be disappointed,” she said, adding that at one point she “had given up” because she wasn’t getting the roles that would allow her to flex her acting muscles.
“But [‘I, Tonya’ writer] Steven Rogers did [that] for me, [which allowed me] to show a different side of me and show what I could do,” she continued. “It’s an extraordinary gift he’s given to me. I think I’m going to get him a Rolex and engrave it on the back.”
After the 90th Academy Awards broadcast wrapped, "The Shape of Water" crew reveled under the glittering awards set. Sally Hawkins, wiping tears out of her eyes, looked down at her dress and realized she had left a pool of sequins to her right.
She laughed and said, "I'm shedding scales!"
After the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez took home an Oscar on Sunday for the song “Remember Me” from “Coco,” their thank-yous in the backstage press room fittingly included a beloved family member who recently died.
“Coco” centers on the practice of mourning the departed through the Mexican holiday of Day of the Dead. That tradition proved healing to Robert Lopez after his mother died in August and his family honored her in early November, when the Day of the Dead honors lost loved ones.
“She was the main force in my childhood who encouraged me to play piano and write music, and go for my dream,” Robert Lopez said in the press room.
Chances are you’ll be hearing about Frances McDormand’s triumphant Oscars acceptance speech for actress in a leading role Sunday night for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” And for good reason. Here’s what she said:
“OK, so I'm hyperventilating a little bit. If I fall over, pick me up cause I've got some things to say. I think this is what [Olympic gold medalist] Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic halfpipe. Did you see that? OK, that’s what it feels like.
I want to thank Martin McDonagh [who created ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’] — look what you did. We are a bunch of hooligans and anarchists, but we do clean up nice.