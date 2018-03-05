Oscars 2018 live updates: 'The Shape of Water' wins best picture; Jordan Peele wins for original screenplay

Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” took home the top prize at the 90th Academy Awards. In addition to best picture the film won the Oscars for directing, original score and production design.
Other winners include Jordan Peele for original screenplay, James Ivory for adapted screenplay, Frances McDormand for lead actress and Gary Oldman for lead actor.
Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to host the ceremony for the second year in a row, kicked off the night with a monologue that bounced between topics from last year’s best picture snafu to Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s movements to end sexual harassment and gender inequality within their industry.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were waiting in the wings backstage at the Oscars, and Dunaway seemed nervous.
She noticed a camera snapping photos in her direction and became distressed. Even though the photographer said he was not taking her pictures, she shooed him away.
"Can you walk away? I don't want cameras. I don't want anyone near me. What can we do about all these cameras?"
To conclude her powerful speech at the Oscars, Frances McDormand invoked two words: “inclusion rider.”
But what is an inclusion rider, exactly?
In a 2016 TED Talk, Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder and director Stacy Smith explained the advantages of actors including such a rider in their contracts.
At the Oscars, rising star Tiffany Haddish pulled off what many Angelenos do in the privacy of their own home.
In front of millions of viewers, the breakout star of “Girls Trip” swapped her shimmery Jimmy Choo stilettos for comfy Ugg slippers. For her funny skit onstage with Maya Rudolph, the 38-year-old comedian slid her tired feet into a suede and shearling style called the Coquette.
It was the second wardrobe change Haddish made that evening. She arrived at the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in a traditional Eritrean dress as a tribute to her late father who came from the African nation. Before she cut up the audience with Rudolph, she switched into a white Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore at the premiere for “Girls Trip” last July and then repeated when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” the following November.
Representation was a major point of conversation in the press room after "Coco" won the award for animated feature at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina and producer Darla K. Anderson fielded questions and compliments about the film's inclusivity and diversity.
"It takes an awareness of the fact that strong storytellers come from all sorts of places," said Molina. "At Pixar… we work very hard to show that films about communities of color, films that come from particular places, have resonance that can reach across the world. We've seen that with 'Coco,' we've seen that with 'Black Panther,' and I think you're going to see it with a lot of other films in the future."
Molina was also asked about his Mexican heritage and what it meant to him to help bring a story about his own culture to the big screen.
The wait is over for “Blade Runner 2049” cinematographer Roger Deakins, who finally won an Oscar after 14 nominations that go back to 1994’s “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Deakins was unfazed in the press room when a reporter mentioned that he began his career in the era of film stock.
“On the way here, I was just reminded that one of the early films I did was ‘Sid and Nancy’ with Gary Oldman,” he said. “So amazing to be with Gary in the same space. I don’t know, what can I say?”
“The Shape of Water” wins the 2018 Academy Award for best picture.
The crowd in the backstage wings erupted when Jordan Peele won his screenwriting award, but it was "The Greatest Showman" star Keala Settle who was most excited for him.
"Yes! Yesssss! Y-y-y-es!" she shouted as he was making his acceptance speech. As he exited the stage, she pumped her fist in his direction. "Bro! BROOOO!"
After bringing down the house with a performance of the nominated song “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” she emerged backstage and shouted a phrase we can’t print in this publication, “Yes, … !”
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster’s appearance at Sunday’s Oscars bucked tradition, but was not totally unexpected.
The Oscar-winning actresses presented the award for lead actress to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” star Frances McDormand. They ribbed Meryl Streep during their presentation and praised the trailblazing actresses who share the honor with them.
But something was different this time.
Frances McDormand wins the 2018 Academy Award for actress in a leading role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
We’re with director Sofia Coppola, who recently wrote an essay for W magazine lamenting the sterile perfection on the red carpet.
“I miss the days before actresses hired stylists, when women dressed themselves for formal events,” Coppola said. “There was personality, style — and mistakes.”
No doubt minutes after the best picture Oscar is awarded this year, it will be hard to remember who wore what — and perhaps worse, you won’t care that you can’t recall.