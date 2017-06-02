Can America's moviegoing habit be saved? The past, present and future of the multiplex

The Golden Age of the multiplex is in the past. Or is it? Theater owners are luring a new generation with upgraded screens, seats and snacks. Even with rising prices — not to mention tech distractions and rude patrons — we still fall for that old cinema magic. Join us as our reporters and critics explore the past, present and future of moviegoing.

Rumbling seats. Virtual reality. Booze. Theaters plot the future of cinema in uncertain times

By Ryan Faughnder

93455373 A view of the Oculus Rift rigs at the Regal L.A. Live entertainment complex, where moviegoers in the cinema lobby tried out "Alien: Covenant in Utero," a two-minute, 360-degree video that lets users experience what it’s like for an alien to burst out of someone’s chest.

Like many people, one of my first jobs growing up was in a movie theater. I spent summer 2005 sweeping up popcorn and sneaking into midday screenings of “Wedding Crashers” at an UltraStar Cinemas in San Diego. At the time, cup holders were considered fairly innovative and stadium seating was the height of luxury. Everyone still bought paper tickets at the box office, and the food menu was limited to popcorn, bad hot dogs and Junior Mints.

Today, moviegoers pay for tickets online and get their phones scanned at the door. They eat restaurant-style food and sip movie-themed cocktails in theater lounges before the films. They can even order food and wine while relaxing in their leather recliner seats.

Moviegoers have increasingly innovative and expensive options, especially in Los Angeles, a laboratory of multiplex innovation. The cinema industry is trying everything it can — motion seats, virtual reality and even competitive video gaming — to see what takes hold.

It’s a matter of survival. Cinemas need to reinvent themselves for younger audiences who aren’t going to the multiplex as much. Movie theaters sold 1.3 billion tickets in the U.S. and Canada last year, down from the recent peak of 1.6 billion in 2002, according to data from the Motion Picture Assn. of America.

“What you can get at a theater now is vastly different from five years ago,” says Eric Handler, a media analyst with MKM Partners who follows the theatrical exhibition industry. “The exhibitors finally realized people were willing to pay a premium for a higher-quality viewing experience.”

Wining and dining

The 3-year-old iPic Theaters location in Westwood revels in luxury. Going to the venue, which has a concierge-like front desk and full bar and restaurant, is more like checking into a hotel than a movie theater.

The “premium” section of the auditorium only fits six rows of seats, but that’s the trade-off for full recliners equipped with pillows and blankets, plus wide aisles for the wait staff. Each pair of seats ($58 for two) comes with a menu created by Sherry Yard, who was Wolfgang Puck’s longtime pastry chef, and a blue-light button to summon a server for wine and snacks.

Introducing food and wait service to the theatrical experience has forced companies to get creative. Smelly and crunchy dishes aren’t ideal, so instead they serve gourmet finger foods like green goddess turkey sliders, meatza pizza and tandoori chicken skewers.

Potted smoked trout spread at The Tuck Room Tavern. (Noelle Carter / Los Angeles Times)

Afterward, couples can venture to the darkly lit Tuck Room Tavern, the restaurant Yard opened a year ago. The bar features a glass tower that uses liquid nitrogen to create special cocktail flavoring.

Why the pampering?

“We're competing with your home,” says Hamid Hashemi, CEO of Florida-based iPic Entertainment, which also operates a theater in Pasadena. “It's really simple. If there's a way to watch a movie and improve the experience, why not do it?”

The architecture of moviegoing: Can the multiplex stay in the picture?

By Christopher Hawthorne

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and his cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki created a VR project that puts you in the desert with Latin American immigrants under assault. (Emannuel Lubezki)

I read a lot of magazines, blogs and social-media feeds dedicated to architecture — more than I’d like to admit. None of them covered the news that Alejandro Iñárritu’s contribution to the Cannes Film Festival this year came in the form of a 6-minute experiment in virtual-reality filmmaking.

They probably should have.

“Carne y Arena,” a collaboration between Iñárritu and his longtime cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki, was described by my colleague Steven Zeitchik as “a multi-platform experience that includes a VR film; it is so sprawling the festival installed it in an airplane hangar 20 minutes outside downtown Cannes.” Viewers strapped on Oculus Rift headsets and then set out on foot to experience a 360-degree story set in the Arizona desert, along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What does this have to do with architecture? Everything.

As the courtship between Hollywood studios and virtual-reality start-ups intensifies, it’s pretty clear who is most anxious about being left off the guest list for the eventual wedding: the multiplex.

It’s telling that there wasn’t a suitable space among the traditional Cannes theaters to accommodate “Carne y Arena,” but advances in VR are hardly the only threat to the traditional architecture of moviegoing. Netflix and other streaming services have already landed serious blows. Smartphone owners now carry in their pockets a movie theater capable of showing not just new releases but nearly every movie ever made. This development is in its way as destabilizing to traditional notions of retail architecture, and even city-making, as the success of Amazon has been to brick and mortar bookstores.

Cannes offered a very public platform for these anxieties too. When audience members rained down boos on the Netflix-produced “Okja,” a film by the Korean director Bong Joon-ho that won’t have a theatrical release, they were making an architectural complaint as well as a cinematic one. They were arguing that in bypassing typical distribution channels the streaming company was shrinking not just the size of screens on which the film would be watched but the communal experience that has always been central to moviegoing.

And think about that word, “moviegoing." (Or the title of Walker Percy’s 1961 novel, “The Moviegoer.”) The art form from its earliest days has been inherently architectural: to see a movie meant having a destination. The word cinema means filmmaking; it also means a building that shows movies.

The alliance looks shaky. Technology is breaking up that compound word, moviegoing, peeling the noun from the verb.

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, the head of this year’s Cannes competition jury, touched on that shift and the worries that come with it when he argued during the festival that a movie screen “should not be smaller than the chair on which you are sitting.” It was a curious place to draw that particular cultural line. So a TV at home is an acceptable alternative to the art house, but a phone, tablet or laptop is not?

And what if — as with “Carne y Arena” — there are no chairs at all? In that case the word “moviegoing” might be redefined or reanimated by VR. Watching a film may soon become an exercise in moving through a particular space, as opposed to the passive approach that is common to both multiplex and home viewing.

It’s possible that some forward-looking theater chain will respond to these shifts by brilliantly retrofitting the typical suburban movie house to accommodate VR screenings. It seems likelier that we’ll see the emergence of a new kind of gathering place for virtual-reality experiences that bypasses multiplex owners altogether.

‘It's “Cheers” for movie lovers’: Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema

By Jen Yamato

93470472 Take a tour inside the projection booth of the New Beverly Cinema with projectionist Gariana Abeyta. (Video by Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Magic hour in Los Angeles can be intoxicating in the dreamy haze of dusk, skies aglow in pinks and purples like a gauzy scene straight out of the pictures. At the New Beverly Cinema, the last pure bastion for 35-mm film in La La Land, the sun fades into extra romance every night for movie lovers waiting outside the box office under its iconic red-lettered marquee.

On a recent Friday magic hour, standing patiently in line for a standby ticket to a sold-out double feature of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) and “Ed Wood” (1994), is cinephile Cody Chavez, 27, who sports a homemade Pee-wee Herman costume and a giant grin on his face.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Pee-wee’s ever since I saw his show as a kid,” says Chavez, who came from Orange County to catch the Tim Burton twofer at the Quentin Tarantino-owned New Beverly, where double features of classic, indie, cult and foreign flicks screen each night and every feature, trailer and vintage cartoon is projected the old-fashioned way — on film, glorious 35-mm film.

New Beverly Cinema archivist Aaron Martz inspects a film to make sure it's not damaged and ready for its next screening. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s like being out of this world, in a different time,” adds Chavez’s brother Freddy, 30, who was born two years after Pee-wee embarked on his cinematic odyssey across America in search of his beloved bicycle. Watching an older movie in a packed theater as storied and intimate as this 228-seater has a transformative power you won’t find on your couch or in a multiplex.

Netflix ’n’ chill has its perks in the age of streaming and social media, and Angelenos certainly have plenty of choices when it comes to going out to the movies. But there’s a unique comfort and charm the New Beverly has cultivated since original owner Sherman Torgan opened it in 1978, absent the gimmicks other theaters in town rely on to reel in audiences.

In its past lives, the modest 1920s-era building at 7165 Beverly Blvd. housed a vaudeville theater, a candy factory, a triple-X porn house and a 1940s-era nightclub fronted by celebrity boxer “Slapsy” Maxie Rosenbloom, where stars like Clara Bow gathered to see and be seen.

It was, legend has it, a Hollywood hot spot fueled by mob money. Hedda Hopper made a habit of stopping by to spy on Tinseltown’s finest for her gossip column in the L.A. Times.

Tarantino’s love affair with the New Beverly dates back decades to when the young cinephile would come to watch movies and chat with Torgan, whose son Michael still helps manage the place. The elder Torgan programmed Tarantino’s debut film, “Reservoir Dogs,” as a popular midnight program for six straight months in 1994.

“This is better than getting an Oscar,” Tarantino told The Times then, a year before winning his first Academy Award for “Pulp Fiction.”

After Torgan’s death in 2007, the “Hateful Eight” filmmaker became the theater’s landlord, saving the building from developers bent on turning it into a Supercuts. In 2014, he took over programming duties, keeping the classic double-feature format and adding Friday-night screenings of his own films.

What are your earliest memories of going to the movies? Here are some of ours

Video by Myung J. Chun

93458330

When moviegoers treat theaters like living rooms — texting, talking, even diaper changing happens

By Glenn Whipp

The dos and don'ts of movie theater etiquette. (Illustration by Peter and Maria Hoey / For the Times)

Not long ago, I went to see “Get Out” at my local Long Beach multiplex. Based on the buzz and reviews for Jordan Peele’s unsettling horror film, my anticipation was driving me insane. I could not wait to see this movie!

And that, partly, was my problem. I should have waited — at least a few more hours past the matinee. See, shortly after settling in, a woman arrived carrying a toddler and took a seat a couple of rows in front of me. The little one immediately began to deliver a running stream of commentary about the ads on the screen. I discretely switched seats, creating a buffer zone that I hoped would shield me.

But it was a cozy theater, so, even with some separation, I was getting an earful of jabbering throughout the film. I’m not a psychologist so I won’t speculate on how watching “Get Out” might have affected this child. (When I was a kid, the tomfoolery in “The Apple Dumpling Gang” kept me awake at night. But I digress.)

His most visceral reaction came during the scene where Catherine Keener hypnotizes poor Chris and sends him deep into the Sunken Place. Midway through this unbearably tense scene, the kid announced, “Poo-poo! I go poo-poo!”

The woman did what any responsible caregiver would do. She proceeded to change the toddler’s diaper.

In the theater.

Because that’s what those adjustable armrests are for, right?

While this was happening (and, no, the woman did not dispose of the diaper until after the movie ended), I thought of a conversation I had recently with “Silicon Valley’s” Kumail Nanjiani, the co-writer and star of the upcoming “The Big Sick,” a terrific romantic-comedy that you should absolutely see (though probably not at a matinee).

Nanjiani asked where I saw his movie. I told him I caught it at the Downtown Independent with three or four other people.

“It was three or four people? In the whole theater?” he asked. “That’s horrifying.”

No, no. That’s beautiful. In fact, when I’m asked what I like most about my job covering movies, I tell them it’s not the premieres or the parties or the chance to see films early.

It’s that I don’t have to see movies with you.

And by “you,” of course, I don’t mean you, dear reader. I’m sure that you are one of those souls floating on an ultralight beam, the milk of human kindness flowing freely through your veins, courteous, gentle, abiding always by the Golden Rule.

You’d never spend an entire movie texting your friends with your phone’s screen set to the brightness of a thousand suns.

You’d never bring in some kind of snack with, what, five dozen individual pieces, each wrapped in cellophane and needing liberation from its crinkly husk, probably during the movie’s quietest moments.

You’d never puzzle through plot points out loud, things that, if you had been paying attention, and not looking at your phone, would have been blatantly obvious.

OK … so I probably mean you. Sorry.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t still be friends outside the darkened theater. (Maybe.)

Movie theater chains are constantly innovating, looking for ways to lure people away from the comfort of their homes. Not that long ago, the idea was to promise an experience you couldn’t find in front of your flat-screen TV, i.e., 3-D movies, where, for just a few extra bucks, people could wear clunky glasses to see a darker screen image that added absolutely nothing of value.

Now theaters have reversed course and decided that the best way to sell tickets is to replicate moviegoers’ living rooms.

Why I'm shushhhing you: Using your phone in a movie theater isn't a private act, but a public insult

By Justin Chang

Shush. (Peter and Mariea Hoey / For the Times)

Shane Danielsen, a filmmaker who has worked as a film journalist, critic and artistic director of Scotland’s Edinburgh International Film Festival, has spent a significant portion of his life in movie theaters. His mother has long predicted that he will meet his death in one of these theaters.

That’s because in the 12 years I’ve known Danielsen, he has been a vigorous and conscientious shusher. For him, the experience of seeing a movie in a darkened theater or screening room is predicated on an unspoken but binding social contract. And when you light up your phone mid-movie to check Facebook or send a text message, distracting yourself and those around you from the immersive and dreamlike power of the cinema screen, you are in violation of that contract and should be reprimanded accordingly.

For Danielsen’s sake, I hope his mother’s dire prediction is wrong, though there’s certainly enough evidence out there to support her theory. Stories about physical violence erupting in theaters, often triggered by someone’s excessive talking or phone use, have become troublingly commonplace — and usually (though not always), the violent act is committed by the shushee, not the shusher. I’ve never forgotten the troubling story of a 2010 incident at a Lancaster theater, where a man asked a woman to turn off her phone and wound up getting stabbed in the neck with a meat thermometer by the woman’s boyfriend.

By all accounts, the offending party had to leave the theater to fetch said meat thermometer, which did give me some small measure of relief. As tempted as I often am to ensure that my concession-stand hot dog has been cooked to the recommended 140 degrees Fahrenheit, I still believe that movies are best enjoyed with one’s food temperature-measuring implements left safely at home. I’d go a step further and say the same rule holds true for cellphones.

I don’t go as far as Danielsen sometimes does — meaning I have never actually snatched a phone from someone’s hand and chucked it angrily against the theater wall. (I wasn’t there to witness this particular altercation, but even after multiple nudges, apparently, the guy really, really wouldn’t put his phone away.) But I fully share his views on the sanctity of a darkened theater and the need for better theater manners, something that can only change if people are informed — not just reminded — that what they’re doing is not acceptable in the first place.

Even now, some 15 years or so into the era of ubiquitous smartphones, it surprises me how many moviegoers fail to recognize the distinction between the theater and the lobby, and the disrespect inherent in an action that all of us, of course, perform multiple times a day in non-theater settings.

Have these individuals never engaged so fully with a film, or felt pulled so deeply into a story, that they haven’t felt a moment’s resentment when something rang or vibrated or lighted up a few seats away, shattering the spell? Does the problem begin with a lack of respect for their seat mates, or a lack of respect for the entertainment medium itself?

Racing through Rome before the ticket booth goes dark and other faraway moviegoing adventures

By Jeffrey Fleishman

A father and daughter hurry through the rain in Rome to catch a Spice Girls movie. (Jasu Hu / For the Times)

I don’t remember the name of the theater. It was long ago in an alley not far from the Trevi Fountain in Rome. The bus had dropped us off in the rain and we hurried to the ticket booth, where a woman in a sweater, hair prim and gray, was sipping an aperitif and reading a newspaper in the lamplight.

“Due biglietti, signora.”

“No. Finito”

We had recently moved to our new city, and my daughter, Hannah, did not yet speak Italian. But she knew “finito” was not good. The theater was empty, the concession dark. “Spice World” had had its last showing. The new Spice Girls movie was supposed to have run through the week, but as we would discover with many things Italian, schedules were approximations subject to unpredictable whims.

“Finito.”

Hannah’s face fell in the way a 6-year-old handles bad news. Her eyes cut sideways; she squeezed my hand. The rain blew hard. The signora looked at Hannah, glanced at me. Sensed the intricacies at play. She told us that if we rushed across town we could catch the film at another cinema. We turned to leave, but she held up a finger and stepped out of her booth. She disappeared into a side room and emerged with posters her theater had displayed of the Spice Girls — Scary, Baby, Sporty, Posh and Ginger. She handed them to Hannah.

“Fretta.”

Hurry.

We ran for a bus, splashing and dodging umbrellas, trying to keep the posters dry. I told Hannah we’d make it. She was dubious but smiled. It felt like we were riding through a Fellini movie with an impassive driver, chattering passengers and a Gypsy boy selling roses on a wet night of undetermined fate that spread across a windshield glowing with cupolas and the slippery wings of angels. We hopped off, hurried a few blocks, took a wrong turn, found our way and arrived at the marquee, lighted and glorious: “Spice World.”

I have seen many movies in foreign lands over the years. I watched a pirated copy of “Titanic” with Buddhist monks in a tent in the Himalayas, was pummeled by “Any Given Sunday” in Bulgaria, sat amid war ruins in Sarajevo for an outdoor showing of a drama whose name escapes me, caught “Avatar” in Cairo in the months before revolution, crammed into a small theater in Vienna for “American Beauty” and marveled at “Cloverfield” in Baghdad, where the destruction on screen was no match for the real peril beyond the blast walls.

Those faraway theaters were cocoons, confessionals, dark, quiet places alive with stories and slivers of light, and of languages at once indigenous and universal. No matter what nationality I was seated with, we became a communion of souls connected by our capacity to wonder. To put worries aside and examine life through new prisms, if only for a couple of hours to wander through the scary, exotic, funny, mysterious, provocative and sensual. To be human.

After the buzz: Reflections of the last man to see 'Get Out' in a theater

By Kenneth Turan

Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's "Get Out." (Universal Pictures via AP)

The last shall be first, the Bible famously notes. But it also insists the first shall be last, and that was exactly the situation I found myself in with the hugely popular “Get Out.”

Being in the first wave of viewers is practically part of the job definition for a critic. You see the film before it hits theaters so you can advise moviegoers if it’s worth their time. Be there or be very square indeed.

But sometimes, like a knuckleball thrown in the dirt, a film gets past you. Maybe you weren’t a fan of the genre, maybe you didn't believe friends who raved, maybe there simply wasn't enough time. Often it doesn't matter, but sometimes the film you missed becomes the talk of the nation.

If that’s the case, as it was with me and “Get Out,” you feel duty bound to catch up, even if duty catches up with you only after several months have passed.

But if you're seeing a film so much later than most of America, not to mention all of the nation's film critics, does that affect how you see it? Would you get the same sensation as those who came before you, or might the passage of time and the inevitable accretion of commentary from both experts and friends make an irreparable difference? And might there be any advice to be gleaned for non-professional moviegoers from that experience?

Some films, I already knew, can survive extended avoidance. For reasons I can no longer remember, I stayed away from Disney's “Zootopia” for close to forever — eight months, in fact — but when I finally saw it I reacted just the way I was supposed to. Would “Get Out” be any different?

Because the film had become a phenomenon, the matinee performance I went to (I’m not the type to watch horror films at night, if at all) was almost full even though it was months after opening day.

Teens at the multiplex: Why some of the young are returning to theaters

By Amy Kaufman

Friends Max Dodd, Morgan Gerlach, Natalie Gold, and Audrey Hattori, from left, grab popcorn before a screening of "Baywatch" in Santa Monica. (Christina House / For The Times)

At this year’s CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners held in Las Vegas each spring, Hollywood presented unexpected news. After years of shying away from the multiplex, young people in North America were returning to the cinema. The number of frequent moviegoers ages 18 to 24 jumped to 7.2 million — a 26% increase from 5.7 million in 2015. That’s still significantly lower than in 2012, when there were 8.7 million frequent moviegoers in the same age group, but there was also an uptick last year among frequent moviegoers 12 to 17 and 25 to 39. (The Motion Picture Assn. of America, which reported the statistic, defines “frequent moviegoers” as those who see one or more movies per month.)

In an era when Netflix is buying award-winning content at film festivals and theatrical windows are shrinking, it is somewhat of a surprise that the young are getting off the couch to head to the theater. To get a sense of what might be luring high schoolers and college students to the box office, we asked six teenagers — all on the cusp of turning 18 — if we could crash their movie date. They chose the movie (“Baywatch”) and the theater (AMC Santa Monica 7). We paid for the tickets ($13.29 per student).

“The Rock is so funny. Do you know he was the Sexiest Man Alive last year?” Zoe Parcells asked her friends, who were huddled in the theater lobby. “I don’t know. He’s more like an adorable dad.

The teenagers paused to examine Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on a nearby “Baywatch” poster. The 45-year-old former wrestler was outfitted in a skintight rash guard that accentuated his colossal biceps. Audrey Hattori, a 17-year-old senior at Santa Monica High School, did not find this especially attractive.

“Someone was asking me recently who I thought they’d named as the Sexiest Man Alive, and I was like, Ryan Reynolds? Ryan Gosling? The Rock?” she said, laughing.

Still, Hattori — one of three in the group wearing Converse sneakers — had decided to come see Johnson’s new film on its opening weekend. Zac Efron, Johnson’s bronzed 29-year-old costar in the lifeguard flick, was a draw. She knew “Baywatch” wouldn’t be anywhere near as good as the sci-fi flick “Arrival,” her favorite movie from the last year. “But there are some really bad movies that you just wanna see,” she said with a shrug.

“It matters how bad it is. I would never see ‘Nut Job 2,’” agreed her classmate Natalie Gold, who had organized the movie outing. “But ‘Baywatch’ is bad where it looks, like, funny.”

Gold, who is headed to UC Berkeley in the fall, said she goes to the movies about once a week — often with her parents, who consider it a bonding experience.

“My mom forced me to watch the movie ‘Snatched’ on Mother’s Day,” she explained, rolling her eyes. “I asked her if we could leave halfway through and she was like, ‘No. This is mother-daughter bonding.’”

An unexpected rise in young moviegoers

Frequent moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada increased by 2.1 million in 2016, according to the annual Theatrical Market Statistics report put out by the Motion Picture Assn. of America. After four straight years of declines in the number of frequent moviegoers age 12 to 17 and 18 to 24, both groups saw increases in 2016.

Screen it from the rooftops: How outdoor movie screenings have become a 'selfie paradise' for millennials

By Sonaiya Kelley

Patrons take their seats before the screening of Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" on the roof at the Montalban Theater. (Mariah Tauger / For the Times)

On the roof of Hollywood's Montalban Theater, under a nearly starless sky, guests huddled beneath fleece blankets just after sunset to watch (or re-watch) the 1990s mob drama "Goodfellas."

The screening, four flights up from Hollywood's bustling Vine Street, was arranged by the bicoastal and bicontinental Rooftop Cinema Club, with movies offered almost every summer evening through October.

The brainchild of Gerry Cottle Jr., the son of a circus owner who started RCC branches in London, New York and Los Angeles on "a wing and a prayer (and a loan from the bank)," the club provides guests with a blanket and a set of wireless headphones before screening cult, classic and newly released fan-favorite films like "Dirty Dancing," "Casablanca," "Moonlight," "La La Land," "Donnie Darko" and "Get Out."

"I saw this rooftop in London and I just thought, 'Well, people have [shown movies] in parks and I've seen some great screenings outdoors,” Cottle says. “But what a way to do it in the city surrounded by buildings."

On the roof of Hollywood's Montalban Theater for the Rooftop Cinema Club screening of "Goodfellas." (Mariah Tauger / For the Times)

With moviegoing down among young adults age 18 to 39 over the last five years, film buffs looking to attract the coveted millennial demographic have had to get creative. Nontraditional moviegoing experiences, including outdoor cinema clubs and rooftop screenings, are hugely popular with selfie-obsessed millennials always on the hunt for social experiences to document.

"[RCC] started from my desire to create a cinema that offered a completely different experience to the traditional multiplex," Cottle says. "Cinema is about escapism, and what better way to escape the confines of your sofa than high up on a rooftop?"

It's an idea that John Wyatt, founder of the Cinespia Cemetery Screenings at Hollywood Forever, has been perfecting since his 2002 inaugural screening of "Strangers on a Train." The number of guests showing up to the Cinespia screenings has ballooned from a few hundred to 4,000 guests on any given night.

"When I started, there were no [large-scale] outdoor screenings in Los Angeles," Wyatt says. "And I just thought that there should be a place where people can get together and do what so many people in the city love to do and that's watch movies."

A film festival every night: The new ecology of the old-movie scene in L.A.

By Mark Olsen

The Aero Theater, on Santa Monica's Montana Avenue, is part of American Cinematheque. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

For a certain kind of dedicated moviegoer, Los Angeles can be a nonstop film festival. Just about any day of the week somewhere in the city there is a screening of a rare title, an exceptional film print or an event with special guests.

The scene around the city for showing older films, often referred to as repertory screenings, has been recently revitalized, flying in the face of conventional wisdom regarding moviegoing overall and the era of downloading and streaming. Going to a movie theater can still be an experience like no other.

At venues around the city such as the Motion Picture Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn and Linwood Dunn theaters, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Bing Theater, the UCLA Film and Television Archive at the Billy Wilder Theater, the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian and Aero theaters, the Cinefamily and the New Beverly Cinema, as well as others including Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, REDCAT, the Theatre at Ace Hotel downtown, and micro-cinemas such as Los Angeles Film Forum, Veggie Cloud and the Echo Park Film Center, the rep cinema scene in Los Angeles is undergoing what numerous programmers are calling a new golden age.

Moviegoers line up before a midnight showing of the movie "Riki-Oh" at the Cinefamily on L.A.'s Fairfax Avenue. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

The academy recently presented a 75th anniversary screening of “Bambi” that was a revelation for anyone seeing the film for the first time, but also for anyone who knew the film from years of seeing it at home.

“People are absolutely amazed at what the experience is like to see it with an audience,” says Randy Haberkamp, the academy’s managing director of programming, education and preservation. He recalled the moment when — spoiler alert — Bambi’s mother was shot and the movie and the audience both fell completely quiet.

“The whole audience was in the grip of what had just happened and was holding their breath,” he says. “The film, the sound, the audience, all were in tandem to what was going on.

“And I think that that is one of the things I really cherish and really look forward to,” Haberkamp adds, “presenting things that even if people have seen it before they realize they haven’t had the true experience of that movie.”

Each venue maintains a character all its own, both in its programming and the audiences it draws. But they are united by a commitment to exploring all corners of cinema history, from crowd-pleasing old favorites to uncovered obscurities, often working in collaboration with one another and with a shared dedication to screening actual, physical film whenever possible. In Los Angeles there is the relative luxury of seeing top-quality prints in a variety of formats, be it 35, 70 or 16 mm or even vintage nitrate, which requires special safety precautions.

Step into the past with Last Remaining Seats

By Kevin Crust

Inside the Orpheum Theatre. (Ben Miller Photography)

The movie theaters of my youth were hardly palaces. They were largely generic multiplexes with the twins and triplexes giving way in the 1970s and ’80s to behemoths housing a dozen or more screens in auditoriums barely the size of your living room. Apart from the odd curio — the Cinedome in Orange, anyone? — it was strictly the movies that made the moviegoing experience memorable.

For earlier generations, it was very different. The tiny storefront nickelodeons that proliferated in big cities and small towns across the country gradually took over legit theaters and vaudeville houses. And then shortly after World War I, exhibitors began luring audiences with increasingly luxurious theaters that were definitely palatial. Even seeing the routine studio programmers became an event. In Los Angeles, these venues lined Broadway, their fortunes rising and falling over the decades with that of the downtown core. Most experienced a cycle that included periods of live performances, second-run status, an embrace of the Spanish-speaking culture, hosting churches and the recent gentrification of the area.

In 1987, the Los Angeles Conservancy launched its Last Remaining Seats series, giving contemporary moviegoers the chance to see classic films in spaces like the ones their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents once visited. This year’s lineup includes five Broadway theaters plus, for the first time, a foray to the South Bay with San Pedro’s Warner Grand.

