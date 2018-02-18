Indie Focus: Joy, struggle and recognition with 'Black Panther,' 'The Party' and 'Golden Exits'

For Time, Jamil Smith wrote, "If you are reading this and you are white, seeing people who look like you in mass media probably isn't something you think about often .… Those of us who are not white have considerably more trouble not only finding representation of ourselves in mass media and other arenas of public life, but also finding representation that indicates that our humanity is multi­faceted. Relating to characters onscreen is necessary not merely for us to feel seen and understood, but also for others who need to see and understand us. When it doesn't happen, we are all the poorer for it."