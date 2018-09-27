Review: Tiffany Haddish aside, 'Night School' doesn't get high marks

In comedies like “The Wedding Ringer” and the “Ride Along” movies, Hart delights in playing the wily motormouth, the smooth operator whose vocal pitch rises manically in sync with his ambitions. It hardly matters whether he’s playing the guy once voted “most likely to succeed,” as he was in 2016’s enjoyably dumb “Central Intelligence,” or a high-school dropout trying to shortcut his way to success, as he is here. Either way, his characters love to cajole and maneuver their way forward, causing a lot of trouble and hopefully eliciting a few laughs along the way.