In honoring Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Phantom Thread,' the academy shows there's more to greatness than relevance

There were reasons to be skeptical, especially in a year in which "relevance" and "diversity" have become necessary if inevitably overused watchwords. "The Shape of Water," "Lady Bird" and "Get Out," all of which did expectedly well in the nominations, made significant strides for greater inclusiveness, in terms of the stories they told and the filmmakers they employed. "Call Me by Your Name" gracefully ushered the gay love story closer to the mainstream, while "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" showily engaged the zeitgeist as a thriller about sexual assault and race relations in small-town America.