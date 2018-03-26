Guy Maddin's 'The Green Fog' is an ingenious found-footage homage to 'Vertigo'

"The Green Fog" may not be as personal or inventive in its urban mythmaking as Maddin's 2007 fantasia, "My Winnipeg"; nor is it as feverish an imagistic brainstorm as 2014's "The Forbidden Room." But no less than those earlier pictures, it is the work of a sensibility as impish as it is scholarly, animated by a mischievous sense of the medium's possibilities. Designations between high and low culture are stealthily eradicated: What to make of a project of this nature that doesn't include "Zodiac" (2007), perhaps the greatest of recent Bay Area masterworks, but finds room for N'Sync's "This I Promise You" video and both "Sister Act" movies? (As a "Sister Act" fan, I'm not complaining, just curious.)