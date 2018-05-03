Charlize Theron and Diablo Cody on busting the myth of the supermom in 'Tully'

Those supermom expectations can be particularly oppressive in Los Angeles, Cody says: "In L.A., you'll meet families who have insane wealth and are saying, 'You should have more kids. We have five, and it's been the greatest experience of our lives.' I'm like, 'Yeah, you love being a mom because you're rich!' I grew up with two hard-working parents who went to jobs every day that they hated and then had to come home to my disobedient ass. I don't think they romanticized family life in quite the same way as, like, yoga mom in Brentwood who can go out whenever she wants because she has an immigrant taking care of her kids."